“History Night” at Packers Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY (WKOW) – With close to 100 years of history, the Green Bay Packers are one of the NFL’s most storied franchise.

The Packers are also one of just a few teams with their own hall of fame.

WKOW's Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports fans can take part in a new program at the Packers Hall of Fame, involving a history lesson about all things green and gold. It's called “History Night” at the Hall of Fame.

History Night will be held on the last Tuesday of each month through May, and then resume again in the fall.

WBAY says the first one next Tuesday will examine the evolution of Packers uniforms over the years. Other topics this spring will include the evolution of the helmet, the most unique artifacts in the Hall of Fame’s collection, and a look at one of the most extensive fan collections ever received.

Each History Night at Lambeau Field will begin at 6 p.m. It’s free with regular, paid Hall of Fame admission, but the Packers say space is limited inside the Hall of Fame theater to around 50 people.