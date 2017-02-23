“History Night” at Packers Hall of Fame - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

“History Night” at Packers Hall of Fame

Posted: Updated:

GREEN BAY (WKOW) – With close to 100 years of history, the Green Bay Packers are one of the NFL’s most storied franchise.

The Packers are also one of just a few teams with their own hall of fame.

WKOW's Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports fans can take part in a new program at the Packers Hall of Fame, involving a history lesson about all things green and gold. It's called “History Night” at the Hall of Fame.

History Night will be held on the last Tuesday of each month through May, and then resume again in the fall.

WBAY says the first one next Tuesday will examine the evolution of Packers uniforms over the years. Other topics this spring will include the evolution of the helmet, the most unique artifacts in the Hall of Fame’s collection, and a look at one of the most extensive fan collections ever received.

Each History Night at Lambeau Field will begin at 6 p.m. It’s free with regular, paid Hall of Fame admission, but the Packers say space is limited inside the Hall of Fame theater to around 50 people.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.