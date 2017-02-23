UWPD investigates sex assault on campus - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UWPD investigates sex assault on campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police Department is investigating a reported sexual assault on campus.

Police say it happened within the past 48 hours in the southern area of campus.

They believe the victim and suspect know each other.

