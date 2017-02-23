Dane Co. Board stands against Trump immigration orders - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane Co. Board stands against Trump immigration orders

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County supervisors went on record Thursday night, twice, opposing President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
    The two resolutions were introduced last week and approved overwhelmingly Thursday.
    One opposes the executive order that prioritizes deporting undocumented individuals.
    The other opposes President Trump's executive order that bans immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

