WIAA state individual wrestling tournament begins

MADISON (WKOW) -

The state's best high school wrestlers hit the mats in Madison on Thursday on the opening day of the WIAA state individual wrestling championships. This year's tournament included 392 wrestlers. 

The updated brackets can be found here: http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/WIAAIndSeries.jsp?year=2017.

The tournament continues Friday and concludes on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

