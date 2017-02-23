UPDATE: Missing Adams County woman found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office says Samantha Castillo has been located and is safe.

********

FRIENDSHIP (WKOW) -- Authorities in Adams County issued an alert Thursday night for a missing woman.

Samantha L Castillo, 5’ 08” 200 lbs., was last seen leaving her home in the township of Quincy on Monday, February 13 at about 1:00 p.m.

This is about six miles west of the Village of Friendship in central Adams County.

Authorities say she left in her vehicle which is a 1999 Hyundai Accent, 2 door hatchback, red in color with Wisconsin license plate 327-ZBZ.

They say Castillo has ties to Wisconsin Dells, WI and Chicago, IL and point out that she is not wanted or a danger to the public or to herself.

If anyone sees or has contact with Samantha L Castillo, Please Contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304 or 1-877-885-9977 or contact your local law enforcement agency.