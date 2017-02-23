Jackson Scores 18 as Ohio State Beats No. 16 Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jackson Scores 18 as Ohio State Beats No. 16 Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

C.J. Jackson scored 18 points on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range and Ohio State upset No. 16 Wisconsin 83-73 on Thursday night.
   JaQuan Lyle had 17 points and Jae'Sean Tate added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes (16-13, 6-10 Big Ten), who snapped a three-game losing streak and beat a ranked team for the first time in nearly a year.
   Bronson Koenig had 27 points for Wisconsin (22-6, 11-4), which lost the lead in the game's first minute and could never get any traction. The Badgers have lost three of four.
   Ohio State led by 12 points with 10 minutes left on a 3 by Lyle and never let Wisconsin get closer than nine points. They led by 20 with 4:39 to go and cruised to the win, beating Wisconsin for the first time in the last four tries.
 

