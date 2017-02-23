Robbers have change of heart, apologize and leave

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Newly released video shows two would-be thieves whose attempted robbery was caught on camera.

A woman who gave her name only as Kristy pulled up next to her garage in Milwaukee late one night last week, when two men snuck up on her.

One of them had a gun.

They asked for money, she told them she had just had surgery and didn't have any money.

And then they apologized and took off.

"Yeah, I expected them to kill me. They point a gun at your head and the guy, his face wasn't covered. I looked right into his eyes," she told WISN.

Kristy says the suspects could not have been more polite.

Still, police are asking for help to track down the two men.