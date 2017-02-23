Pleas entered for accused credit card skimmer in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pleas entered for accused credit card skimmer in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Not guilty pleas were entered Thursday for one of two men accused of planting credit card skimmers at gas pumps in Madison.        
    Those pleas were entered for Wafig Jebarah.
    Jebarah and Arsen Piloyan were arrested in November of last year.
    Piloyan is scheduled to enter pleas in March.

