Madison Memorial clinches 14th straight conference title

MADISON

The Madison Memorial boy's basketball team claimed a 14th straight conference championship by beating Beloit Memorial 42-27. Chris Knight led the way for Madison Memorial with 15 points. The Spartans ended up splitting the Big 8 conference title with Sun Prairie this season.

The Spartans have a bye in the first round of the WIAA regionals. They'll host either Madison La Follette or Janesville Parker on March 3rd.

