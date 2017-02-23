CEO of the Dane County Boys and Girls Club delivers violence prevention plan to Chicago

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- A central figure in trying to reduce violence in Madison is trying to do the same in his home city of Chicago.

Dane County Boys and Girls Club president Michael Johnson and community activists delivered a 15 point violence prevention plan to the Chicago Police Department on Thursday.

At least 90 people in Chicago have died from gun violence since January 1.

"The time has come to unite, to throw our differences aside, to roll up our sleeves and to unite under a single pledge to reduce the murder rate in this city by 50% over the next four years," said Johnson.

The plan asks for $600 million from current and future budgets to invest in violence prevention efforts.