Dog with special needs looking for loving home

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Willow is searching for a permanent family or person to live with. The 6-year-old Terrier Pit Bull mix is happy and charming.

She's had a bit of a rough go, though. Willow has a few scars on her face from bullying in the past, but her playful personality shines through, Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin volunteer Dalton Roadruck says.

Willow also has a few health issues. She has a disease called protein-losing nephropathy which will slowly hurt her kidneys. Roadruck says her life would be greatly improved with a few treatments, a good diet low in protein and affectionate care.

Willow loves carrying around her toys and being around humans. If you'd like to meet her or any of the other animals at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, click here.