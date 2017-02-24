UPDATE: Madison teenager suspected of drug use in fatal crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the driver arrested after a fatal crash late Thursday.

Noah A. Davis, 18 of Madison, was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The sheriff's office is still looking for witnesses to the crash. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on USH 51 at Country Trunk Highway CV.

********

TOWN OF BURKE (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin Dells man was killed in a late night crash and the other driver is suspected of being on drugs.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the Town of Burke. An 18-year-old driving a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer was heading south on USH 51 when it struck a 2010 Hyundai Tucson SUV driven by a 60-year-old man from Wisconsin Dells. Detectives say the Wisconsin Dells man was turning onto northbound USH 51 from County Trunk Highway CV.

The sheriff's office says both drivers were wearing seat belts. The 60-year-old man died. Detectives say the teenage driver, from Madison, appeared to have been speeding and was possibly impaired.

Deputies found marijuana, a glass pipe and drug paraphernalia in the teenager's vehicle. He was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on preliminary charges of Homicide by Negligent Use of a Motor Vehicle.

The name of the man who died is not being released until his family is notified. The crash is still under investigation.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call them or make an tip to 608-284-6900. Callers to the tip line can remain anonymous.

The crash shut down a section of USH 51 in both directions for about four hours. The road is now open.