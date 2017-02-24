President Trump to speak at CPAC

WASHINGTON (WKOW/CNN) -- President Trump is hoping to have a pivotal moment in his political career when he makes an appearance in front of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C.

The speech has the potential to be a big, crucial moment for President Trump as he's trying to push his ambitious agenda through Congress. He'll be laying out his vision Friday morning.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke to CPAC Thursday, prepping them for President Trump. Pence said Trump needs conservatives to keep mobilizing, especially with the recent protests and pushbacks from the left.

The vice president also compared Donald Trump's political movement and energy to former President Ronald Reagan. "I believe President Trump has given voice to the aspirations and frustrations of the American people like no leader since Ronald Reagan," said Pence. "I just knew our president would reignite our cause and renew it in our own day, and he did just that."

President Trump is hoping to echo the big moment President Reagan had 36 years ago when he appeared in front of CPAC newly inaugurated.