UPDATE: Madison Police Officer Matt Kenny will stay on mounted horse patrol for rest of 2017

Authorities are shutting down a portion of Brat Fest Saturday night after large fights have broken out.More >>
Authorities are shutting down a portion of Brat Fest Saturday night after large fights have broken out.More >>
Janesville police are investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight Sunday.More >>
Janesville police are investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight Sunday.More >>
On Sunday afternoon the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department released the names of the four people killed, and the five others injured, in a two car crash the evening before.More >>
On Sunday afternoon the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department released the names of the four people killed, and the five others injured, in a two car crash the evening before.More >>
Madison Police on site of a crash near Gammon and Seybold Roads Saturday afternoon say one person has been taken to the hospital and officers are looking for two others who fled after the crash.More >>
Madison Police say one person has been taken to the hospital and officers are looking for two others who fled after a crash near Gammon and Seybold Roads Saturday afternoonMore >>
Officials at Brat Fest say extra security is being brought in for the rest of the festival, which continues through Monday night.More >>
Officials at Brat Fest say extra security is being brought in for the rest of the festival, which continues through Monday night.More >>