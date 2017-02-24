Local company ETC lighting up Oscars

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Before the camera and action, Hollywood calls ETC to make sure they have the best lighting.

For two decades, ETC, Electronic Theater Controls, has put the spotlight on Hollywood's biggest night.

"Oh I'm really proud, in a show like the Oscars the production values are such a big important part of it, the lighting takes a big role in that," ETC's CEO Fred Foster said.

Two of their lighting consoles will punch up the red carpet ready moments.

"Somebody could spill something on the console, so many things that could happen, " Product Marketing Manager David Hilton said. "So for these productions we have two working in tandem," he added.

Besides the two boards, Hilton says well over a thousand of ETC's lights are Oscar bound.

"Many of those lights are moving lights so they are lights that can pan in and out and can zoom in and change color," Hilton said.

Hilton says keep your eye out for LED lights, he says they're quite popular.

"You'll notice the LED lighting the most in the set pieces that have color changing LED's that can dynamically turn on and off," Hilton said.

Foster says the glitz and flash is critical to the show's success, but he's not planning to attend.

"I'm not handsome enough to be a seat filler, so I've not been to an Oscar," Foster chuckled.

But Foster says he watches every year to see his lights at work.

