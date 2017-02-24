Watertown PD look for 2 suspects in attempted armed bank robbery

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- Watertown police were called to Ixonia State Bank around 10:25 Friday morning for the report of an attempted armed robbery.

Officers were told two black males wearing dark clothing, with hoods pulled over their heads, entered the bank. One of the suspects passed a note to the teller, demanding money from the drawer. No weapon was seen.

Both suspects ran from the bank before obtaining any money. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene with a K-9 track.

Again, the suspects were described as wearing all dark clothing. One of the males stands 6', weighs approximately 150 pounds and has a mustache. The other suspect is 5'8", weighs 150 pounds and is clean shaven.

Police are actively following up on this case, as well as seeking help in identifying the two suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Watertown police at 920-261-6660.