Officer Kenny's family issues statement denying settlement indicates his wrongdoing

MADISON (WKOW) -- The family of Officer Matt Kenny has issued a statement, via the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, reinforcing their belief that the settlement of a lawsuit against Kenny in the Tony Robinson case is not an acceptance of responsibility of wrongdoing on the officer's part.

The statement, released this afternoon by Kenny’s sister, Amanda Kenny, on behalf of their family reads:

"We are dismayed that the city’s insurance company has settled the case against my brother, Matthew Kenny. It is essential for the Madison community to understand that the settlement does not mean that he did anything wrong.

In fact, the lawsuit’s settlement includes an explicit denial of any wrongdoing and a statement that the matter is only being resolved to avoid the expense of ongoing litigation. It is outrageous and unacceptable that attorneys for the Robinson family, David Owens and Anand Swaminathan, would continue to make public accusations against my brother after choosing to avoid having to prove their case in court. Though we continue to extend our sympathies to the Robinson family, the fact remains that they made a choice that Matthew didn’t have. He would have preferred a trial.

Over the past two years, all investigations and reports, both internal and external, have supported my brother’s actions in shooting Tony Robinson. He acted lawfully and according to his training. This wasn’t a traffic stop or unjustified harassment, or some other interaction that was initiated by Matthew. Matthew was responding to multiple 911 calls for help. Mr. Robinson broke into an apartment on Willy St., frightening his friends, who called the police. In addition, Mr. Robinson attacked two people and a moving car, leading to additional calls to 911. Mr. Robinson was acting erratically and dangerously, likely due to the various drugs that he took that day.

When Matthew responded to these calls, he heard Mr. Robinson in an upstairs apartment shouting aggressively as if there were another person there, and he believed during the entire incident that there was a victim upstairs. He confronted Mr. Robinson in a very steep and narrow stairwell, and Matthew ultimately followed his training and made the decision to use deadly force, believing that he risked death or bodily harm and that if he were knocked out or otherwise incapacitated that he could lose control over his weapon. For anyone in law enforcement, this threat is very real; many officers have been hurt and killed in the line of duty by “unarmed” suspects. Given Mr. Robinson’s behavior leading up to his confrontation and his attack of my brother, Matthew was faced with a serious risk to himself and the community that necessitated the lawful use of force. The various investigations by multiple agencies that followed this tragic event have all supported my brother’s actions and determined that he acted appropriately.

Less widely known is that Matthew also, without hesitation, tried to save Mr. Robinson’s life. Once the threat posed by Mr. Robinson was stopped, my brother instantly shifted into his other training—providing emergency care to victims of all kinds. Within seconds of shooting this young man, Matthew tried to save him, asking dispatchers for at least two ambulances, one for Mr. Robinson and one for the potential victim he believed was upstairs in the apartment.

After other officers arrived on scene, rather than stepping away from Mr. Robinson, Matthew recognized that he represented Mr. Robinson’s best chance for survival, as he had the most medical training of anyone present. Matthew continued his efforts to bandage Mr. Robinson’s wounds and began chest compressions. As documented in the investigative reports, he also talked to Mr. Robinson, urging him to “stay with me, stay with me,” knowing that that kind of encouragement can make a difference to victims of trauma. Matthew continued to coordinate Mr. Robinson’s care until the paramedics arrived and he gave the paramedics a complete report on the injuries to help them as much as possible.

Unfortunately, no one was able to save Mr. Robinson.

Although Matthew acted appropriately, that does not make the loss of Tony Robinson any less tragic. On behalf of my family, I offer our most sincere condolences and recognize the depth of the grief that their loss has caused.

It is a loss that we must also address as a community. There is a small, vocal group that wishes to vilify and denigrate my brother by labeling him a racist murderer. While it is true that Matthew took Mr. Robinson’s life, it is also true that Mr. Robinson faced challenges that began long before March 6, 2015. As a community, we should examine this tragedy through a broader lens – one that considers the opportunities and services available to our youth, and which is more concerned with genuine accountability than blame. If there is one point of agreement in Madison today, it’s that people recognize that the death of Mr. Robinson was a dreadful outcome. This community also expects that the systems established for our mutual benefit will react to avoid such outcomes in the future. The best way to bring about such community-wide changes might be to first appreciate that our schools, social services, health care structures, and our police are all part of the same system.

Additionally, society needs an inclusive, accountable police force, and while MPD may not be perfect, our police officers strive to match and exceed the values of the community they serve. We appreciate that we have a diverse police force, and we should think about whether our own neighborhoods and workplaces are as representative of our larger community.

I would also like to express a couple of other things about my brother that haven’t gotten enough attention. While it may be that there are some bad cops who shouldn’t be allowed to do the job, Matthew Kenny is not one of them. He has dedicated his life to helping others, even at a cost to his own safety, and now, his reputation.

Specifically, he has worked to

· ensure that all officers have adequate emergency medical training and the ability to assist anyone with whom they may come in contact;

· train officers to use Naloxone, to treat opioid overdoses on scene and save lives;

· promote more openness about healthy methods for dealing with the stress of the job, from therapy to mindfulness and exercise;

· achieve the highest ideals of community policing in a funding environment that doesn’t allow officers to engage with the community as much as they would like to (officers running from emergency call to call can’t check in on local businesses or community centers and get to know residents). Matthew wanted so much to engage positively with the community that he, at age 38 and with no experience with horses, learned to ride and joined Madison’s Mounted Patrol, where he has served successfully since 2010;

· train recruits to follow the evidence and not their instincts, which can be subject to bias (suspects can be highly sympathetic, and victims, by definition not at their best, can often be angry and unsympathetic); and

· train recruits working on Defense and Arrest Tactics to focus on a suspects’ actions and not on how they appear.

In recognition of his efforts, Matthew has received numerous commendations, many of which his friends and family didn’t know about until they were first reported in the media two years ago.

Despite Matthew’s record, there are some who want Mr. Robinson’s death to mean something that it doesn’t. While all of us should be concerned when we see a national news report that highlights law enforcement’s shortcomings and those of the criminal justice system, Matthew and his role in the unfortunate death of Mr. Robinson do not fit into that broader theme. Our family sincerely hopes that we can come together as a community to work to confront the inequities that communities of color face. The further vilification of my brother does nothing to address those real issues, and nothing to make Madison a better place.

The statement also includes the comment that the Kenny family wishes "to make no further comment at this time."