Fort Atkinson mother finally learns factor behind teen's collision death

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- It took months, but Dawn Church of Fort Atkinson finally knows that a drunk driver was behind the head-on collision that killed her 16-year old daughter, Hannah, on Highway 26 in Milton.

"Just dealing with the death of Hannah and having to fight so hard to get any information was ridiculous," Dawn Church tells 27 News.

Authorities say Hannah Church was killed Oct. 7, when 28-year old Robert Frank of Milton drove the wrong way on the highway and smashed into Church's sedan. One of Church's friends was a passenger and survived, although she was injured. Frank was killed.



Dawn Church tells 27 News her husband's grieving was mixed with an attempt to get information from the Rock County Sheriff's Office on what was behind the collision ever since it happened. "Since then, he has called at least once a week, to try to find out the blood alcohol level, a police report, anything," Church says. She says during those inquiries, her husband learned Hannah Church had no alcohol or illegal drugs in her system, but was given no information on Robert Frank.



Sheriff's Captain Jude Maurer tells 27 News he only spoke to Hannah Church's father twice, and is unable to account for his contacts with any other Sheriff's officials.

Maurer says there was potential information to contribute to an understanding of the crash almost immediately. "I knew there were alcohol bottles around the accident scene, and Mr. Frank's body was emitting the smell of alcohol," Maurer tells 27 News. A Sheriff's deputy's report dated Oct. 9 also states one of Frank's friends had been drinking with Frank just before crash, had tried to give him a ride, and felt Frank was unfit to drive.

But without toxicology results, Maurer says he was silent to the public and the Church family about the potential of alcohol as a factor in the collision.

"If I would have said alcohol was a factor, and found out maybe there were broken bottles in Mr. Frank's vehicle during the impact of the accident and subsequently he was covered in alcohol...and a blood alcohol content came back at zero-zero, I just ruined the reputation of Frank's family," Maurer tells 27 News.



"There's no reason that he couldn't have told us that alcohol could have been a contributing factor," Dawn Church says. "I think we deserve to know that, my child died," she says.

Maurer says this was a unique situation. With the at-fault driver dead, there was no criminal investigation, and the collection of information is often as a result more deliberate. In situations of criminal traffic investigations and prosecutions, families of victims have access to advocates to help them through the process.



Reports show on Nov. 8, the Sheriff's Office was informed by the Medical Examiner that Frank's blood alcohol content was .13, well over Wisconsin's legal limit of .08. But Church says only through an attorney's intervention did she learn of that conclusion this month.

Maurer says he's not in charge of requests made to the Sheriff's Office under Wisconsin's Open Records law, but says the blood alcohol content should be publicly available, and is included in the state department of motor vehicle's MV 4000 form that's filed in all documented, crash situations.



Church says she hopes her difficult experience in obtaining information will help encourage more outreach by law enforcement to any future families in a similar crisis.



