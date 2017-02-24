Judges express skepticism over claims in voting cases

UPDATE (AP) -- Three federal court judges are expressing deep skepticism over claims that Wisconsin Republicans deliberately made it harder for minorities to vote.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2mtMkNq ) on arguments in the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals over cases related to several Wisconsin voting laws.

Judges Frank Easterbrook, Michael Kanne and Diane Sykes showed that they had doubts about lower court rulings that struck down voting rules set by Gov. Scott Walker and fellow Republican lawmakers.

Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel is challenging last year's ruling by U.S. District Judge James Peterson striking down the restrictions on early voting and a prohibition on allowing early voting in more than one place in each municipality.

The panel is expected to rule on that issue and other voting-related changes in the coming weeks or months.

*****

CHICAGO (AP) -- A federal appeals court is hearing arguments in a pair of cases involving Wisconsin's voting laws.

The U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals was hearing arguments Friday in the cases that involve Wisconsin's voter ID and early voting laws. Rulings in the cases were expected in the coming months.

One case before the court is an appeal by Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel of a federal judge's ruling last year striking down restrictions on early voting and limited where it could take place.

The other case is brought by the liberal group One Wisconsin Now. It is seeking to overturn Republican-backed laws that ended straight-ticket voting and the use of special registration deputies to help people sign up to vote.