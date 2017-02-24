Madison takes first step toward salt certification program

MADISON (WKOW) -- Private and municipal maintenance crews learned how to properly apply salt to parking lots, sidewalks, roads, and driveways during a free workshop Friday.

The event was hosted by the City of Madison, Dane County, and the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District.

The workshop is the first step in planning a voluntary road salt applicator certification program in Madison. The city is developing the program this year to help private businesses and municipal agencies to protect the environment while ensuring public safety.

Madison Water Utility says road salt use is adding to a growing environmental problem in our area. Chloride, one of two chemicals that make up salt, can have a harmful impact on the environment.

"It's a tough balance between safety...no one wants to have a slip and fall, no one wants there to be icy roads and have an accident...and environmental impacts," said City of Madison Water Resources Specialist Phil Gaebler.

Officials say more than 40 participants showed up for the workshop, including the Madison Streets Division and the Madison School District.