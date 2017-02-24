Cause of fire at Barn 23 in Dodgeville ruled "undetermined" - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cause of fire at Barn 23 in Dodgeville ruled "undetermined"

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Iowa County Confessions/Facebook Courtesy: Iowa County Confessions/Facebook

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Investigators say the cause of the fire that burned down the former Barn 23 restaurant has been ruled "undetermined."

The fire broke out Wednesday evening in the building along Highway 23 in Dodgeville.

Dodgeville fire chief Brian Whitehouse says his department, along with the State Fire Marshal and the Iowa County Fire Investigation Team, has concluded a thorough investigation of the fire.

Eighteen agencies were called out to help fight the flames on Wednesday evening. Trucks had to drive back and forth from the site in order to bring out water, since the site is outside the city limits and there are no fire hydrants nearby.

RELATED STORIES

UPDATE: Fire agencies still on scene of restaurant fire in Dodgeville

Dodgeville community reacts after historic barn is destroyed in fire

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.