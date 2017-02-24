Cause of fire at Barn 23 in Dodgeville ruled "undetermined"

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Investigators say the cause of the fire that burned down the former Barn 23 restaurant has been ruled "undetermined."

The fire broke out Wednesday evening in the building along Highway 23 in Dodgeville.

Dodgeville fire chief Brian Whitehouse says his department, along with the State Fire Marshal and the Iowa County Fire Investigation Team, has concluded a thorough investigation of the fire.

Eighteen agencies were called out to help fight the flames on Wednesday evening. Trucks had to drive back and forth from the site in order to bring out water, since the site is outside the city limits and there are no fire hydrants nearby.

