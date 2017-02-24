Fire closes Town of Tiffany business for a while

TURTLE (WKOW) – Rock County officials say a fire at a Tiffany bar took responders about an hour and a half to get under control early Friday afternoon.

Jason Rowland, Deputy Chief of the Town of Turtle Fire Department, says his crews were dispatched to the Bootleggers Bar a little before noon. He says responders found the owners trying to get in, but that they were blocked by heavy smoke coming from the building.

The cause of the fire could not be determined but investigators believe it started in a basement utility room.

No one was injured.

A damage estimate hasn't been determined but Deputy Chief Rowland says the business will not be able to operate until the repairs are made.