Fire closes Town of Tiffany business for a while - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fire closes Town of Tiffany business for a while

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

TURTLE (WKOW) – Rock County officials say a fire at a Tiffany bar took responders about an hour and a half to get under control early Friday afternoon.

Jason Rowland, Deputy Chief of the Town of Turtle Fire Department, says his crews were dispatched to the Bootleggers Bar a little before noon. He says responders found the owners trying to get in, but that they were blocked by heavy smoke coming from the building.

The cause of the fire could not be determined but investigators believe it started in a basement utility room.

No one was injured.

A damage estimate hasn't been determined but Deputy Chief Rowland says the business will not be able to operate until the repairs are made.   

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.