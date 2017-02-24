Apartments planned in new Bucks arena project - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Apartments planned in new Bucks arena project

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A new piece of the Milwaukee Bucks' arena project has nothing to do with basketball.
    The team announced plans for a new $17.5 million, privately-funded apartment complex that will be built just north of the arena.
    The team's president says it's the beginning of the building blocks of a neighborhood.
"This is the living part of working, living and playing, here is the literal living part of it coming to life," said Peter Feigin.
    The apartments will open in the fall of next year.

