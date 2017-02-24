Man forgives, still loves dad after father shot son over heroin use

GREENFIELD (WKOW) -- Forgive and move on, is the message from the Milwaukee area man who was shot by his father.

As we told you earlier this week, the father was frustrated with his son's heroin use.

It happened last week in Greenfield when Zak Matte's father caught him shooting up and shot him in the arm.

Matte says he doesn't believe his father's claim that he was trying to shoot a wall and hit Zak by accident.

"My dad right after it happened just threw a little washcloth at me and walked away. I had to get a towel and make a tourniquet myself as I'm screaming and I'm calling 9-11 and loved ones like if I die I love you, you know. I thought I was going to die for sure. There was so much blood everywhere, you know," Matte told WISN.

Even after that, he says he's trying to move on.

"I forgive him and I still love him and everything. I understand like that's all you can do. You can't do anything else about this at this point. Might as well get to the acceptance stage, and just try to get over it you know."

Matte says he was living at his parent's house to detox before starting rehab.

He says his dad knew he was weaning himself off of heroin.