Man forgives, still loves dad after father shot son over heroin use

Police have arrested the man they say killed another man in Janesville.More >>
Jay Tichelaar was on his way home to Brookfield from Madison last Monday when a piece of a semi's braking system came off and crashed through his windshield killing him.More >>
Authorities are shutting down a portion of Brat Fest Saturday night after large fights have broken out.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect who walked into a gas station in Fitchburg and took some money.More >>
On Sunday afternoon the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department released the names of the four people killed, and the five others injured, in a two car crash the evening before.More >>
