Madison-area streets to be slick through the morning

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) – City of Madison officials say they'll maintain salt routes throughout the night in light of freezing rain and slippery conditions.

A news release from Streets Superintendent Chris Kelly also reminds you that the Streets Division doesn't plow residential areas until three or more inches of snow have accumulated on the roads and the storm is at or near its end.

He says they've had crews working since the storm began late Thursday night and that workers will stay on the salt routes through the overnight hours when the storm is expected to transition to snow.

Residential streets, sidewalks and paths could become slippery as a result of this storm, especially if the freezing rain arrives as predicted.

Kelly adds that you need to be sure to allow for extra stopping distance and allow for more time than usual to get to your destination, whether walking or driving.  

He also says they'll continue to monitor road conditions and will adjust operations as conditions warrant.
 

