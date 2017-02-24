Tribute, life celebration in memory of Clyde Stubblefield - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Tribute, life celebration in memory of Clyde Stubblefield

MADISON (WKOW) -- People who knew Clyde Stubblefield paid tribute to the music legend in Madison Friday night.
    There was a celebration of his life at the Madison Concourse Hotel.
    The 73 year old passed away last weekend from kidney failure.
    A woman who organized the event, and who played with Stubblefield, says we were fortunate that he adopted Madison as his hometown.
not only was he an amazing musician. he was an amazing person. everyone that met him liked him and had a great story to say about him. so he was a very loved personality here in town," said Joan Herzing.
    The celebration of Stubblefield's life continues next week.    
    The Clyde Stubblefield All Stars are playing a tribute concert at the High Noon Saloon on Monday night.

