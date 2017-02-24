Warm weather forces organizers to cancel Birkie

American Birkebeiner cancelled for only the second time in its 45 year history due to warm weather.

MADISON (WKOW) --- The storm that dumped snow in much of Wisconsin missed an area that really needed it, the course of the American Birkebeiner. That led to the cancellation of the nation's largest cross-country ski race.

Race organizers said the decision came down to safety. They said the course was okay for a few hundred people, but not the 1,300 they expected this weekend in Hayward.

Canceling the event may have left some skiers feeling disappointed, but they're making the best of it.

"It's the biggest cross-country ski race in North America," said Zachary Johnston of the UW Nordic Ski Team.

Johnston has participated in the American Birkebeiner several times.

"This would have been my fourth Birkie."

He was planning on doing it again this year, until mother nature said otherwise.

Organizers were forced to cancel the world's largest cross-country ski race due to a lack of snow.

"They were supposed to be one to three inches tonight. But doesn't look like that's going to happen," Johnston said.

Skiers may have been disappointed that the race is canceled, but they were not surprised given the record high temperatures in Wisconsin over the past several days.

"About a week ago they said that there may be a 1% chance that we'd actually have a 50K-timed race. And then after that, it just got broken down. Like now, it's going to be a 25K untimed. And then I think today they said it would just be about 5K untimed. Just show up and have fun," Johnston said.

Maggie Medo had arrived in Hayward Thursday hoping for better weather.

"We were sort of kinds watching the snow melt all weeks though. And at first there was hope of skiing almost all of it. Then there was hope of skiing half of it. And then they made the official call. They were kind of like watching the weather today to see if there was going to be a big snow storm. And then they made the call this morning saying it's just not going to happen this year," Medo said.

Even though there won't be enough snow for racing, Johnston said he's still looking forward to the weekend.

"I think everyone is just going to go into Hayward and have a good time and try to enjoy themselves. Even without skiing."

This is only the second time in its 45 year history that the Birkebeiner has been canceled. The first was in the year 2000, also because of warm weather.