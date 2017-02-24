Hayward, Jazz take charge in lane to beat Bucks 109-95

Gordon Hayward scored 29 points, Derrick Favors added 19 and the Utah Jazz beat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-95 on Friday night, dominating the paint in their first game back from the All-Star break.

Hayward finished 11 of 17 from the field, breaking free for short, open jumpers or dunks. The 6-foot-10 Favors shot 9 of 14, often going strong to the hoop.

Center Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 16 rebounds for Utah, which held a 52-34 edge on points in the paint. The Jazz led by 13 at halftime, with the Bucks rarely trimming the lead to single digits.

This was just the way Utah hoped to open a three-game road trip after the break, with trips to playoff contenders Washington and Oklahoma City also on the itinerary.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 12 rebounds for Milwaukee, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.