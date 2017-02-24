Middleton girls advance in WIAA basketball tournament - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Middleton girls advance in WIAA basketball tournament

Posted: Updated:
MIDDLETON (WKOW) -

The Middleton girls basketball team is moving on. The Cardinals bested their conference rivals, Madison La Follette, 67-35 in regional play. The Cardinals will host Verona on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Wildcats edged Janesville Parker 53-50 in overtime.

