Faith leaders show solidarity behind Jews after recent threats

MADISON (WKOW) -- There have been four waves of hateful threats towards Jews nationwide this year. Many Jewish communities are feeling less secure and at times out of place. However, the Jewish community in Madison is finding solace as other faith groups step in and offer their solidarity.

"Our community will continue to stand with all other minorities who are subject to hate," one letter read.

"We know that hatred has a way of infecting every place and so we want you to know, you are not alone," read another.

The first was written by Masood Akhtar with the Madison Muslim Community. The latter was written by Pastor Phil Haslanger, along with a colleague, of Memorial United Church of Christ in Fitchburg. Both were offering solidarity and extending love to thy brother. Both letters were delivered to Rabbi Jonathan Biatch at Temple Beth El, among other Jewish leaders in the community.

"I did not expect them," said Biatch. "I was overjoyed when I saw them," he said smiling.

There's been so much hate spewed at Jews over the last few months. There have been bomb threats at Jewish community centers across the country including in Milwaukee, even a Jewish cemetery vandalized in St. Louis.

"People want to fee secure, people want to know that they are just like everyone else," Biatch said.

After seeing the images of the cemetery, Haslanger knew he had to do something.

"All three of our traditions have had bad moments, where we haven't stood together. And it doesn't come out well for us when that goes on," he said.

Akhtar, referencing the hate stemming from rhetoric on the presidential campaign, extended his support too.

"We all need to work together to replace acts of hatred with acts of kindness," he said as he read part of his letter.

Meanwhile, Rabbi Biatch and his congregation have been moved beyond the words written.

"People sent things back to me after I sent these letters out (to his congregation) and they were completely at ease, and comfortable and grateful for the kind of support that we received," Biatch said.

The letters proving, not only to Biatch, but to so many others that no matter our differences, humanity can bring us back together.