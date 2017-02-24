Sun Prairie hockey rallies past Verona for state berth - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sun Prairie hockey rallies past Verona for state berth

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -

The Sun Prairie boys hockey team turned it on over the final two periods to beat Verona 5-3 and advance to the state quarterfinals. Verona led 3-0 after the first period. The Cardinals stormed back with three goals in the second period to tie it up and then clinched the state tournament berth with two more goals in the third.

