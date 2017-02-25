State finals are set in wrestling championships - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

State finals are set in wrestling championships

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The championship matches are set in the WIAA state individual wrestling meet. Wrestlers from all three divisions competed in semifinal action on Friday. The championship matches are slated to begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Here is the link for the updated brackets: http://s200.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&loadBalanced=true&sport=wrestling&TIM=1487998819626&pageName=&ie=false&frameSize=684

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.