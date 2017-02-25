Wisconsin Opens WCHA Tournament Play With 7-0 Win

Fueled by a four-goal second period, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team opened its WCHA first-round series against Minnesota State with a 7-0 triumph at LaBahn Arena on Friday night.

Sydney McKibbon opened the scoring for the Badgers (28-2-4) with a power-play goal 36 seconds into the second before adding a short-handed effort less than four minutes later. Sam Cogan chipped in two goals as well while Annie Pankowski, Sarah Nurse and Abby Roque also added goals for the Cardinal and White.

UW outshot Minnesota State (7-25-4) 45-15 while the Badgers went 2-for-3 on the power play.

Senior Ann-Renée Desbiens made 15 saves to earn her NCAA-leading 14th shutout and 24th win of the year. She also leads the NCAA in goals-against average with a 0.72 mark and a save percentage of .962.

Wisconsin and Minnesota State meet in the second game of their best-of-three series on Saturday at 4 p.m. at LaBahn Arena.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article)