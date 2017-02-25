Badgers hockey tops Minnesota in first game of series - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers hockey tops Minnesota in first game of series

Posted: Updated:
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WKOW) -

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team moved into a first-place tie in the Big Ten with a 3-2 victory over No. 4 Minnesota.

The Gophers scored just 28 second into the first period. However, the Badgers responded with three goals in the second period. Trent Frederic tied the game 3:42 into the second. Aidan Cavallini and Ryan Wagner scored later in the period. Jack Berry tied his career high with 36 saves.

The Badgers improved to 18-10-1, 11-4-0-0 Big Ten. Minnesota falls to 20-9-2, 11-4-0-0. The rematch will be at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Santana Hits First Career Slam as Brewers Beat D'Backs 9-5

    Santana Hits First Career Slam as Brewers Beat D'Backs 9-5

    Domingo Santana hit his first career grand slam and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5 on Sunday.    

    More >>

    Domingo Santana hit his first career grand slam and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5 on Sunday.    

    More >>

  • Madison West Wins State Titles In Ultimate

    Madison West Wins State Titles In Ultimate

    The high school Ultimate season came to a close after Madison West won both the boys and girls state championships in Madison on Saturday. 

    More >>

    The high school Ultimate season came to a close after Madison West won both the boys and girls state championships in Madison on Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Anderson's no-hit bid ended by Ahmed in the eighth inning

    Anderson's no-hit bid ended by Ahmed in the eighth inning

    Nick Ahmed singled off the glove of second baseman Eric Sogard and into center field leading off the eighth inning, the first hit for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers' Chase Anderson on Saturday.    

    More >>

    Nick Ahmed singled off the glove of second baseman Eric Sogard and into center field leading off the eighth inning, the first hit for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers' Chase Anderson on Saturday.    

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.