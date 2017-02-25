Badgers hockey tops Minnesota in first game of series

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team moved into a first-place tie in the Big Ten with a 3-2 victory over No. 4 Minnesota.

The Gophers scored just 28 second into the first period. However, the Badgers responded with three goals in the second period. Trent Frederic tied the game 3:42 into the second. Aidan Cavallini and Ryan Wagner scored later in the period. Jack Berry tied his career high with 36 saves.

The Badgers improved to 18-10-1, 11-4-0-0 Big Ten. Minnesota falls to 20-9-2, 11-4-0-0. The rematch will be at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday.