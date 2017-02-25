State candidate sent campaign email from schools account - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

State candidate sent campaign email from schools account

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- State superintendent candidate Lowell Holtz has reportedly sent a campaign-focused email detailing his support among Republicans using his Whitnall Public School email address during a school day.

The email sent in May appears to be in violation of the state law prohibiting the use of government resources for campaign work.

The email was provided to The Associated Press by the liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now which received it through an open records request.

Holtz, who retired last year as Whitnall superintendent, issued a statement that did not answer questions about the propriety of the email in question.

Former chief state elections administrator Kevin Kennedy says the email does break the law, but it's not likely to rise to the level of something warranting prosecution. Kennedy says it shows more of a lack of judgment than criminal act.

