Cause of death, I.D. released for victim of Thursday night crash on Highway 51

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has identified the man who was killed in a crash in the Town of Burke Thursday night.

Preliminary autopsy results show Gregory K. Currie, 60, of Wisconsin Dells, died from injuries he suffered in the crash after his SUV was struck broadside by another SUV. The collision happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 51 and County Highway CV.

As Channel 27 News reported earlier, the driver who reportedly hit Currie, 18-year-old Noah Davis, is suspected of driving impaired and causing the crash. The Dane County Sheriff's Office says they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Davis' car. Speed is also believed to be a factor in the collision.

It remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s and Medical Examiner’s Offices.