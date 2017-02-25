Cause of death, I.D. released for victim of Thursday night crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cause of death, I.D. released for victim of Thursday night crash on Highway 51

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect
Noah Davis - credit: Dane County Sheriff's office Noah Davis - credit: Dane County Sheriff's office

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has identified the man who was killed in a crash in the Town of Burke Thursday night.

Preliminary autopsy results show Gregory K. Currie, 60, of Wisconsin Dells, died from injuries he suffered in the crash after his SUV was struck broadside by another SUV. The collision happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 51 and County Highway CV. 

As Channel 27 News reported earlier, the driver who reportedly hit Currie, 18-year-old Noah Davis, is suspected of driving impaired and causing the crash. The Dane County Sheriff's Office says they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Davis' car. Speed is also believed to be a factor in the collision. 

It remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s and Medical Examiner’s Offices.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.