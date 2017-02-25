SUV rolls on Icy Sauk County road, seriously injuring woman

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities say a woman is fighting for her life after being thrown from a vehicle in a crash late Friday night.



According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, the SUV was headed down a snowy and icy hill on Highland Road in the town of Westfield around 11:15 p.m. The driver tried to turn on South Line Road, but went into the ditch and rolled over.



A 21-year-old Loganville woman was thrown from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials. A 30-year-old Loganville man who was also in the SUV was not hurt. Authorities say neither were wearing seatbelts.



Officials are still investigating the crash but say the driver may have been going too fast for icy conditions.