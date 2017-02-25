Flood Warning continues for Wisconsin River in Portage area

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- National Weather Service officials are continuing a flood warning for the Wisconsin River at Portage in Columbia County.

As of 2:45 p.m. Saturday the river was 18.1 feet -- flood stage is at 17.0 feet. Officials say moderate flooding is happening and continues to be forecast with the river expected to rise to near 18.2 feet by tonight. It's expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday early afternoon. These depths will impact seasonal homes along Old River Road in the Blackhawk Park area and authorities say many roads there are currently shut down: Those include Old River Road, which is flooded and closed and West Lane Road in the Long Lake area is closed. It reportedly has about four feet of water over it in places.