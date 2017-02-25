Dunham Express to close after launching 70 years ago in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Minnesota-based delivery company that at one time had 11 warehouse locations in six states has closed its doors nearly 70 years after it was founded in Madison.

The company's website says it was founded in Madison as Dunham Mail Delivery in 1951 and grew from a one-vehicle operation to the Midwest’s largest privately held delivery company.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Dunham Express ceased operations on Feb. 10. An order establishing a receivership filed in Minneapolis on Jan. 18 had revealed the company owed nearly $8 million to lenders and creditors it was unable to pay.

James McTevia, whose Bingham Farms, Michigan firm was appointed by the court to serve as the receiver, says the company was in poor financial condition, but would not elaborate on what led to its demise.

The company employed about 200 people. It had operations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana and also served clients in Iowa and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.