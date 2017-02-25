2017 Wisconsin Fishing Expo continues in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Whether you're after a new boat, need tips from the experts or want to look at new wildlife art exhibits, promoters say this year's Wisconsin Fishing Expo has something for many different kinds of people who fish.

The 2017 event is taking place through Sunday night at the Alliant Energy Center Convention Hall in Madison and sponsors expect it to draw 20,000 anglers from all over the region.

A new second floor exhibit area features an extensive wildlife art gallery with fishing/hunting art, including, prints, paintings, photography and sculptures.

On Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. you can stop by the Wisconsin Outdoor News booth and visit with former Green Bay Packer, Bill Schroeder, and talk some fishing!

Youth activities include a Kids' Pond, minnow races and trout fishing all weekend long and a kids' casting contest.