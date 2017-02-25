6 Months Later: Community reacts to house explosion

Police have arrested the man they say killed another man in Janesville.More >>
Jay Tichelaar was on his way home to Brookfield from Madison last Monday when a piece of a semi's braking system came off and crashed through his windshield killing him.
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office says the man who was killed early Sunday morning in Janesville is from Markham, Illinois.
Authorities are shutting down a portion of Brat Fest Saturday night after large fights have broken out.
Four people are dead following two separate car crashes Sunday
