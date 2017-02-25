6 Months Later: Community reacts to house explosion

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Six months ago, the city of Fitchburg was rocked by a home explosion. No one was killed and the man who survived the blast, Brian Grittner, tells 27 News he's getting better.

An attorney for the Fitchburg man believes an uncapped gas line led to the explosion, but investigators have yet to identify the exact cause.

Friday, a fence surrounding the Cheryl Drive address was taken down, offering a return to normalcy for residents.

"We were one house away from being evacuated," Jeff Allen said. He and his dog, Winter, came out to see the new view.

"I won't forget it," Allen said staring at the leveled ground. " When you see pieces of a house you hope it wasn't your house going over."

Allen was walking Winter at the time the explosion hit. He says he'd like to see the area turned into a green space or something for kids or animals.

"I think I'd like a dog park, that'd be awesome," Allen said.

But not all neighbors feel the same way. Gail Brisette is just grateful her community is coming back.

"There's an opportunity to put a new home there, a new family why not?" Brisette said.

Fitchburg's Mayor Steve Arnold says it's all up to the owners.

"But in this situation, it's always good to say what are the other possibilities," Arnold said.

Arnold believes the land is destined to become something else.

"There is likely to be future construction, so there will be another punctuation, another chapter in the story," Arnold said.

If you'd like to donate to the families impacted by the explosion, you can do so here.