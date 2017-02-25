6 Months Later: Neighbor finally returns to home after Fitchburg home explosion

Fitchburg (WKOW) -- On the eve of the six month anniversary of the Fitchburg home explosion, a family living a hotel since that fateful August day is finally moving back into their home.

"It's a long, long time to be without a home," Mary Katic and her husband told Fitchburg Mayor Steve Arnold and Alder Dorothy Krause. The two elected-leaders paid the family a house call, Saturday.

"Six months in a hotel," Katic told their surprised faces.

But Katic can't believe she's finally moving back in.

"The story goes, 27 years this weekend, is when we moved into the house for the first time, now we're moving in again," Katic chuckled as she showed off her new floors and new windows.

One thing, however, that will take a bit longer to correct, is the house's side-paneling. The front is totally re-done, but the other half is an entirely different color.

Alder Dorothy Krause says her heart goes out to the resident.

"You would think when the front of the house had significant damage, the insurance company would pay for the side of the house and they have declined to do that,"Krause said.

The Katic family will have the siding repaired this Spring. Sadly, for several items they are paying out of pocket to make right.

But even after through all the heartache, they're happy to sleep in their own bed.

"We're ready to be back," Katic said.

