Demonstrators rally to support Planned Parenthood amid threat of defunding

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds took to the state Capitol, and across the country, Saturday to protest a dismantling of the Affordable Care Act.

Demonstrators wore pink to highlight and show their support for Planned Parenthood, which could lose federal funding under a Republican plan to scrap Obamacare.

Protesters say they're worried about people losing health coverage.

"I am terrified about the proposed changes to the ACA, set forward by our current legislative system," says Jennifer Perkins, a family physician. "Some of the things that make me most scared are the loss of coverage for so many of my patients."

The demonstrators gathered inside the Capitol Saturday afternoon.



Another rally was was held in downtown Milwaukee, bringing Planned Parenthood supporters together with the national president Cecile Richards, to speak out against defunding the organization.



Richards says 50-thousand people in Wisconsin who depend on Medicaid services through the organization will be without the necessary care.



"Come home and listen to people in your district," Richards says of her message to House Speaker Paul Ryan. "I spoke with women in Kenosha [Saturday]. Patients that have relied on Planned Parenthood and of course we heard from many [Saturday] at this rally, women that are now in elected office, that Planned Parenthood is their healthcare provider or was at a crucial moment."



A spokesperson for Speaker Ryan released the following statement in response:

"Our goal is making sure women get the kind of care they need and we believe that can best be achieved by putting money into community health centers, which provide similar services as planned parenthood but vastly outnumber them."