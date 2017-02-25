International Festival highlights Madison's diverse community

MADISON (WKOW) -- Saturday was a day to celebrate Madison's diverse community.

The Overture Center hosted its annual International Festival all day, to highlight the city's cultural heritage.

People could try food from around the world and see performances by local artists.

"Engaging the community in the arts, showcasing the arts, being able to elevate it, giving an opportunity to families to have a really positive fun experience and a learning experience of what makes up our community," says organizer Tim Sauers.

The International Festival has been going on for more than 30 years in Madison.