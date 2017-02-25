Badgers Advance in WCHA Tournament With 6-0 Win Saturday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers Advance in WCHA Tournament With 6-0 Win Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -

Thanks to senior Sarah Nurse’s third career hat trick and multi-point efforts from junior linemates Emily Clark and Annie Pankowski, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team blitzed Minnesota State, 6-0, on Saturday at LaBahn Arena

Nurse, Clark and Pankowski combined for 13 points for the Badgers (29-2-4) to complete the sweep of Minnesota State (7-26-4) to advance to the 2017 WCHA Final Face-Off. As the top seed, the Badgers will face the lowest-remaining seed in the four-team tournament next Saturday at 2 p.m. at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

Senior Ann-Renee Desbiens made 16 saves to improve to 25-1-4 in net for Wisconsin this year, earning her 15th shutout along the way. She leads the NCAA in wins (25), save percentage (.963), goals-against average (0.69) and shutouts (15).

UW will know its opponent for next Saturday’s WCHA Final Face-Off semifinal Sunday afternoon following first-round games between North Dakota and Ohio State and Bemidji State and Minnesota.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)

