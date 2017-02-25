Man hit by Madison snow plow - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man hit by Madison snow plow

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man is in the hospital Saturday after he was hit by a city of Madison snow plow.

Madison police tell 27 News it happened around 12:30 p.m. at the city's Streets Division west side offices on Badger Road. Authorities have not said whether the victim is a city employee.

The man is in stable condition right now, according to police.

