The Latest: Bond set for suspect in Mardi Gras parade crash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- The Latest on parade crash (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The man suspected of plowing into a crowd of Mardi Gras revelers while intoxicated is being held on $125,000 bond.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2mtjUnG ) Commissioner Robert Blackburn set bond for Neilson Rizzuto on Sunday afternoon.

Rizzuto was arrested Saturday night after police say he drove into a crowd of people watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City neighborhood of New Orleans.

Police said 28 people watching the parade were hurt although there were no fatalities.

Blackburn says if Rizzuto makes bond he'd be placed under house arrest, forced to wear an ankle monitor and would be prohibited from driving.

Police say a breath alcohol test determined that Rizzuto's alcohol level was three times the legal limit after the he was arrested.

5 p.m.

Police say a man has been charged after being suspected of plowing into a crowd of Mardi Gras revelers in New Orleans while drunk.

New Orleans Police said in a statement Sunday that 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto is charged with two counts of first-degree negligent vehicular injuring, one count of hit-and-run driving causing serious injury and one count of reckless operation of a vehicle. Police say 28 people were hurt in the Saturday night incident that sent 21 people to the hospital. Police said Sunday afternoon that three remained hospitalized overnight with moderate to serious injuries.

There were no fatalities.

Rizzuto is being held at the city's jail.

Police say a breath alcohol test determined that Rizzuto's alcohol level was three times the legal limit after the he was arrested.

The accident happened Saturday during one of the busiest nights of Mardi Gras.

9:45 a.m.

Police have identified the man suspected of plowing into a crowd of Mardi Gras revelers in New Orleans while drunk.

In a statement, police identified the man as 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said on Saturday evening that they believe Rizzuto was "highly intoxicated" when he crashed into the crowd watching the Endymion parade in the Mid-City neighborhood of New Orleans.

Online jail records showed Rizzuto was arrested on a number of charges and was being held at the city's jail.

1 a.m.

Police say a man who allegedly plowed into a crowd enjoying the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans is being investigated for driving while intoxicated.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said on Saturday evening, "We suspect that that subject was highly intoxicated."

Harrison was asked by the media if terrorism was suspected. While he didn't say "No," he did say it looks like a case of DWI.

City Emergency Services Director, Dr. Jeff Elder said 21 people were hospitalized after the crash with five in guarded condition. Seven others declined hospitalization.

The accident came during one of the busiest nights of Mardi Gras when thousands of people throng the streets of Mid-City to watch elaborate floats and clamor to catch beads and trinkets tossed from riders.

SATURDAY:

8:30 p.m.

New Orleans police say the number of people injured after a vehicle crashed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans has increased to 28 and a suspect is in custody.

Police Chief Michael Harrison says one person in custody and that he is being investigated for driving while intoxicated. Harrison says police do not suspect terrorism.

Harrison says that 21 people were hospitalized after the crash with five victims in guarded condition. Seven others declined to be hospitalized.

7:30 p.m.

Police say 12 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

The crash was reported Saturday at about 6:45 p.m.

New Orleans Police Department spokeswoman Ambria Washington said that "initial reports show so far that about a dozen people are in critical condition."

She says that number could increase as the investigation continues.

One woman at the scene told The New Orleans Advocate (http://bit.ly/2miOHGP) that a silver truck whisked by her just feet away as she was walking through the intersection.

Carrie Kinsella said, "I felt a rush it was so fast."

Twenty-year-old Kourtney McKinnis told the Advocate that the driver of the truck seemed almost unaware of what he had just done.

"He was just kind of out of it," she said.

