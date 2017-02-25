Toto's Gala raises money for local humane society

MADISON (WKOW) -- People in Madison are getting dressed up for a night out to support animals in need.

Nearly 300 people were expected at the Madison Masonic Center Saturday night to have dinner and to dance for Dane County Humane Society's annual Toto's Gala.

The visitors all got a special greeting when they showed up.

"Our guests are coming in and being greeted by puppy greeters," says DCHS spokesperson Marissa DeGroot. "We have three adorable puppies upstairs greeting everybody as they come in for a wonderful cocktail hour."

The dogs are up for adoption at the shelter.

The gala raises money for and celebrates the lives saved by DCHS.