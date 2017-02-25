Pocan Invites Lupe Salmeron, a DREAMer, to Trump’s Joint Address to Congress

MADISON (WKOW) --- An immigrant college student in Madison is leaving Monday on an important trip to join congressman Mark Pocan in Washington D.C., when President Trump delivers a speech to lawmakers.

But conflicting statements from the White House has one local college student worried about her future.

By all standards, Lupe Salmeron would be the ideal person to become a U.S. citizen, hardworking and educated.

“People have this negative image of immigrants. They have this image of people who commit crimes, who don't like to work, who are just here for the welfare. But that's not true. Most immigrants that I know are like me,” Salmeron said.

The 19-year-old political science major at Edgewood College in Madison arrived in the U.S. from Mexico when she was just six years old, joining her parents who were already in Wisconsin.

“My dad came here when I was about two years old. And then my mom came here a year later, when I was three. And then I later joined them.”

But recent statements by the Trump administration has left her with an certain future.

The White House is leaving intact two specific executive orders from President Obama -- including the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA -- which granted protection from prosecution for so-called dreamers like Salmeron, young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

“I'm not considered a priority. I don't have any criminal acts. My record is clean. I haven't done anything,” Salmeron said.

However, press secretary Sean Spicer is quoted as saying, "Everyone who is here illegally is subject to removal at any time." This make Salmeron feel uneasy.

She'll travel to Washington D.C. as a guest of Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) as Trump delivers his speech to the joint congress.

“I'm excited, I’m honored, I’m nervous. Every kind of feeling you can think of I’m feeling.”

She's hoping during his speech Trump will tone down his rhetoric and clarify his position on DACA.

“If it wasn't for DACA. I wouldn't be in college, I wouldn't be going on this trip. Because all of the jobs that I've had and all of the leadership thing that I've done, are thanks to DACA. Because of DACA, I was able to work for Madison365, I’ve been able to work every other job I've had. And that led me to this. Without DACA, I wouldn't be here.”

Salmeron said she hopes to become an immigration attorney and help others in a similar situation.