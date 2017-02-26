International dinner brings community together through cooking, talent show, dinner, and fellowship

MADISON (WKOW) - People in Madison celebrated the diversity of culture at Christ Presbyterian Church Saturday evening.

The church hosted a community dinner and talent show Saturday, to help people who are new to the US feel more at home.

Organizers say it's about extending American hospitality to internationals, who often experience loneliness, culture shock and difficulty communicating.

"Christ Presbyterian Church made the decision to reach out in a new direction because they noticed there were a number of people not from this country, who live in our community, and who needed to feel a part of the community."

Says Jean-Rene Watchou Director of International Outreach at Christ Presbyterian Church.

Watchou says the idea is to create an environment conducive to fellowship and friendship.

"We thought that if we create a space where internationals and Americans can come and meet we could build our own community where people not familiar with America could feel comfortable, and where Americans could learn about other cultures."

More than anything though, Watchou says the idea is for people to have fun, and celebrate each other.